WASHINGTON Feb 10 The final text of President
Barack Obama's request to Congress for new authority to use
force against Islamic State fighters is still in the works as
talks with lawmakers continue, a source familiar with the White
House's outreach said on Tuesday.
The United States is leading an international coalition
fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, but Obama
has said he would ask Congress for a formal Authorization to Use
Military Force (AUMF) for the fight.
"The final text of the AUMF and timing for delivery will not
be locked until we are able to complete these robust
consultations and consider all of the feedback we have
received," said the source, who described a series of extensive
discussions between White House officials and lawmakers over the
past month.
Lawmakers and congressional aides said they expected to
receive language from the White House as early as Wednesday
giving at least an outline of what the administration would like
to see in an authorization.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest, speaking to reporters at
a daily briefing on Tuesday, said the language would come as
early as this week but declined to give a specific date.
Both Republicans and Democrats said there had been unusually
close consultations between the administration and Capitol Hill
on the Islamic State AUMF.
Fueled by outrage over the death of aid worker Kayla
Mueller, the last-known U.S. hostage held by Islamic State
militants, as well as the slaying of journalists and a Jordanian
pilot, lawmakers said they planned quick hearings on the
authorization, and a vote within weeks of Congress' return from
a Feb. 16-20 recess.
"I think we ought to bring it to the floor relatively soon,
which I think we could do in March," Representative Steny Hoyer,
the number two Democrat in the House of Representatives, told
reporters on Tuesday.
John Cornyn, the number two Republican in the Senate, told
reporters he appreciated Obama's consultations.
"I think it's really an important step, and I think Congress
will treat it with the sort of gravity and seriousness that it
deserves," he told a news conference.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Patricia Zengerle and Susan
Cornwell; Editing by Susan Heavey)