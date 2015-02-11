(Updates with comments, context, background)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Feb 10 U.S. President Barack Obama
will propose to Congress on Wednesday a new three-year
authorization for the use of force against Islamic State with
limits on U.S. combat troops' involvement, lawmakers and
congressional aides said.
Obama has defended his authority to lead an international
coalition against Islamic State since Aug. 8 when U.S. fighter
jets began attacking the jihadists in Iraq. But he has faced
criticism for failing to seek the backing of Congress, where
some accuse him of breaching his constitutional authority.
Facing pressure to let lawmakers weigh in on an issue as
important as the deployment of troops and chastened by elections
that handed power in Congress to Republicans, he said in
November he would request formal authorization for the use of
military force (AUMF).
An outline of that request, expected to be handed to
Congress on Wednesday, could stir debate over how U.S. troops
should be deployed and the extent of U.S. engagement in Iraq and
Syria.
The proposal would allow the use of special forces and
advisors for defensive purposes but bar "enduring offensive
ground forces," lawmakers and aides said. It would not, however,
set geographic limits for the campaign against the group.
Until now, Obama has justified U.S. air strikes in Iraq and
Syria under a 2001 authorization passed after the Sept. 11
attacks and a 2002 authorization used by President George W.
Bush in the Iraq war.
The new proposal would repeal the 2002 authorization but
leave in place the 2001 AUMF, which has been invoked by the
White House to carry out drone and missile strikes against
suspected al Qaeda militants in Yemen and Somalia.
VOTE IN MARCH?
Fueled by outrage over the death of aid worker Kayla
Mueller, the last-known U.S. hostage held by Islamic State
militants, as well as the slayings of journalists and a
Jordanian pilot, lawmakers said they planned quick hearings on
the authorization, and a vote within weeks of Congress' return
from a Feb. 16-20 recess.
Both Republicans and Democrats said there had been unusually
close consultations between the administration and Capitol Hill
on the authorization.
Many of Obama's fellow Democrats, war-weary after more than
a dozen years of fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq, say they will
oppose any AUMF that includes "boots on the ground."
Obama's opposition to the Iraq War helped propel him to
victory in the 2008 campaign and bringing troops home from Iraq
and Afghanistan has been a focus of his presidency.
"I worry that this AUMF gives the ability for the next
president to put ground troops back into the Middle East," said
Senator Chris Murphy, adding that that would be a sticking point
for himself and many other Democrats.
Some hawkish Republicans oppose restrictions on military
commanders such as a ban on ground troops. Others are calling
for a more extensive authorization allowing U.S. forces to
challenge President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, where a
four-year-long civil war has fueled the rise of the Islamic
State group.
"If the authorization doesn't let us counter Assad's air
power, I think it will fail," said Senator Lindsey Graham, a
leading Republican foreign policy voice.
The White House has declined to discuss the specific time
frame or details of its planned AUMF.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton, David Lawder and
Susan Cornwell; Editing by Jason Szep and Christian Plumb)