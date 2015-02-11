(Adds details from text)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Feb 11 U.S. President Barack Obama
has sent Congress his text for an authorization to use military
force in the campaign against Islamic State, limiting operations
against the militants to three years and barring use of U.S.
troops in "enduring offensive ground combat."
According to the text, obtained by Reuters, Obama also wants
to repeal the 2002 measure that authorized the Iraq war. But his
proposal leaves in place a 2001 authorization, passed shortly
after the Sept. 11 attacks, for a campaign against al Qaeda and
its affiliates.
"I have directed a comprehensive and sustained strategy to
degrade and defeat ISIL," Obama wrote in a letter accompanying
the draft, using an acronym for the Islamist militant group.
"Local forces, rather than U.S. military forces, should be
deployed to conduct such operations," he said.
Obama's proposal must be approved by both the U.S. Senate
and House of Representatives, where it is expected to provoke
strong debate between Democrats, who are generally wary of
another Middle East war, and Republicans, many of whom have been
pushing for stronger measures against the militant fighters.
