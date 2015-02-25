WASHINGTON Feb 25 Moderate Syrian fighters in
greater numbers than U.S. officials had expected are stepping
forward to battle Islamic State militants, the White House's
special envoy for the campaign against the group said on
Wednesday.
"The numbers are much higher than we thought, and it's been
a very encouraging. We've had an encouraging sense that there is
an interest in this," retired General John Allen, President
Barack Obama's envoy to the anti-IS coalition, told a U.S.
Senate committee.
U.S. officials have said they plan to train about 5,000
Syrian fighters per year for three years at sites outside Syria
as part of the campaign to stop Islamic State, which has seized
swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria.
Allen testified to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as
lawmakers began considering Obama's request for a formal
three-year authorization for the campaign against IS.
The measure is expected to face difficulty in Congress,
where many Democrats worry it will lead to another long
engagement by U.S. combat troops in the Middle East and
Republicans are concerned it does not give commanders enough
flexibility to defeat Islamic State.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Toni Reinhold)