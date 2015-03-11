WASHINGTON, March 11 Reported atrocities by
Iraqi soldiers could risk some U.S. aid under a law forbidding
assistance to those responsible for human rights abuses if they
are confirmed, a key senator cautioned on Wednesday.
ABC News reported that some U.S.-trained units are under
investigation for committing some of the same atrocities as the
Islamic State, citing an unnamed Pentagon official.
ABC said the investigation, conducted by the Iraqi
government, was launched after officials were confronted with
allegations of war crimes based partly on videos and photos that
appear to show uniformed soldiers massacring civilians,
torturing and executing prisoners and displaying severed heads.
Senator Patrick Leahy, the author of the law, said foreign
security forces are not eligible for U.S. aid if there is
credible evidence that they have committed crimes such as
torture, rape or executions of prisoners, if they are not being
appropriately punished.
"If their (ABC's) information is accurate, the burden is on
the Iraqi Government to punish those involved and on the
Departments of State and Defense to insist that they do so and
to offer support in investigating and punishing those involved
as the law calls for," Leahy said in a statement.
"Otherwise the Iraqi units involved should be deemed
ineligible for U.S. aid," he said.
A U.S. military official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, told Reuters: "We have withheld assistance from
certain Iraqi units on the basis of credible information in the
past. Due to the sensitive nature of our security assistance, we
are unable to discuss specifics."
The official was unaware of the specific instances cited in
the ABC report, however.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Phil Stewart; editing by
Andrew Hay)