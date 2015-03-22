AMMAN, March 22 A Syrian military helicopter
crashed in northwestern Syria on Sunday and at least four of its
crew were captured by rebels, according to a monitoring group.
Video footage on social media showed a helicopter crashing
in the distance. Photographs posted showed one of the crew
apparently executed on the spot and an injured pilot taken by
rebels from the wreckage.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which
tracks violence in the country, said at least four of the six-
man crew were taken hostage by the al Qaeda offshoot, the Nusra
front.
Syrian television said the plane encountered a technical
problem and was forced to make an emergency landing and not
downed as claimed by rebels.
The United Nations says the Syrian air force uses
helicopters extensively to drop barrel bombs - improvised
munitions - in indiscriminate attacks that cause widespread
casualties in residential areas.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denied in a BBC interview
last February that his forces used barrel bombs.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Ralph Boulton)