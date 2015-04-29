* Syrians turn to dollar savings to preserve their wealth
* Dollarisation spreads as Syria pound loses purchasing
power
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, April 29 Concern over army setbacks
against insurgents in recent weeks drove black market rates for
the Syrian pound to a record low against the dollar on
Wednesday, dealers and bankers said.
Three dealers speaking by phone from Damascus said it cost
as much as 315 to 310 Syrian pounds to buy one dollar on the
street. The currency hovered even higher in other parts of the
country, trading at 324-328 pounds to the dollar, compared with
220 pounds to the dollar at the start of the year.
"People are trying to get as many dollars as they can get
their hands on," said one exchange dealer.
From fresh produce vendors to manufacturers, from importers
to taxi drivers, the crisis has brought the dollar into wider
circulation as people try to protect themselves against currency
depreciation and inflation.
The previous record low was in July 2013 when it hit 310
pounds over concerns about possible U.S. military action. This
compared to around 47 pounds at the start of the 2011 uprising
against President Bashar al-Assad.
Insurgents have captured strategic territory in the south of
the country and in the northwestern Idlib province, where they
have edged closer to the government-held Latakia province, one
of the most important areas for Assad and the Alawite community.
As anti-government fighters gain more ground, Syrians are
less hopeful the economy will improve, dealers and two bankers
said, adding people were increasingly hoarding dollars.
"People have been shocked by the recent rapid events on the
battlefield and the psychological impact has made people turn to
the dollar as a safe haven," said one Damascus-based banker who
requested anonymity.
The fall has followed a period of relative stability after
the United States and allied forces started airstrikes in Syria
against Islamic State militants last year.
The currency was also buoyed by a government crackdown on
speculators accused of profiteering by hoarding dollars and
blamed for wild currency fluctuations.
Despite widespread devastation caused by the conflict and
Western sanctions imposed on Syria, the currency has so far
avoided a complete freefall, bankers say, citing large infusions
of aid from the country's main regional ally Iran.
Iran is believed to have deposited hundreds of millions of
dollars into the country's now depleted reserves that stood at
$17 billion before the crisis.
The Syrian government has clamped down on currency exchanges
in an effort to close the gap between the official and black
market rate with some success. But the effect is wearing off
now, a banker in a foreign-based bank that is based in Damascus
said.
Central Bank Governor Adeeb Mayaleh, who has long blamed the
pound's fall in the black market on speculators, has recently
vowed to take action to support the currency.
"The central bank hopes in the coming phase to support the
stability of the exchange rate by taking a series of economic
and monetary measures to support exports and production to
reduce pressure on the pound in the short term," Mayaleh said.
"This will allow the Central Bank to intervene more
effectively in the exchange market and satisfy the market
needs," he added in recent statement to state news agency SANA.
But dealers and bankers contacted in Damascus and in Aleppo
said central bank actions, including injecting $100 million into
the market, had not been able to prevent the slide.
They also say commercial banks are not making available the
quantities of dollars at the fixed price of 260 pounds to the
dollar set by the central bank to calm markets.
The dollar's rise has boosted inflation which is at 120
percent according to official data but probably is much higher,
economists say.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, editing by Sylvia Westall
and Ralph Boulton)