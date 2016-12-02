COPENHAGEN Denmark will withdraw its seven F-16 fighter jets from military operations in Syria and Iraq, broadcaster TV2 reported on Friday.

The move comes after a U.S. military investigation this week said Danish war planes were involved in a Sept. 17 coalition air strike, where a series of "unintentional human errors" killed fighters aligned with the Syrian government instead of the targeted Islamic State militants.

NATO member Denmark is part of the U.S.-led operation "Inherent Resolve" against Islamic State, which has declared a caliphate in parts of Iraq and Syria.

The decision to withdraw the jets was taken by newly appointed foreign minister Anders Samuelsen of the Liberal Alliance party and defence minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen of The Liberals, TV2 said.

