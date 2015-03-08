KUWAIT, March 8 A lawyer representing the father
of a man identified as the masked killer in Islamic State
beheading videos said on Sunday Western officials had presented
no proof his client's son was the so-called "Jihadi John".
U.S. media and government sources have said the black-clad
militant who apparently decapitated hostages including
Americans, Britons and Syrians in the videos had been named as
Mohammed Emwazi, a Kuwait-born Londoner.
But Salem al-Hashash, a lawyer who represents Jassim Emwazi,
denied his client's son was the same person who appeared in the
Islamic State videos and was dubbed "Jihadi John" by western
analysts because of his fluent English.
"We would like to point out that until now, the Western
intelligence services have not provided sufficient evidence that
Mohammed Emwazi is the same as Jihadi John," Hashash told
journalists in Kuwait City.
"There are many rumours, stories and untrue tales that have
been broadcast by various media and on social media about my
client, Jassim Emwazi," he said. "I want to inform you that all
of these are not true and are figments of the imagination of
some of the journalists and their irresponsible sources."
He said he had initiated court cases against all those he
said had defamed his client and that they would be questioned.
Hashash, who took no questions at the news conference,
provided no names or any further details.
He concluded the press conference by saying he had decided
to stop representing Jassim Emwazi, a resident of Kuwait, citing
"special reasons" that he did not clarify.
Mohammed Emwazi's name was first disclosed by the Washington
Post, citing unidentified former associates. Two U.S. government
sources who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed to Reuters
that investigators believed he was Jihadi John.
He was born in Kuwait but moved to Britain aged 6 and
graduated with a computer programming degree from the University
of Westminster.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)