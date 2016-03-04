Investors pull cash from U.S. stock funds for 3rd week -Lipper
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
LONDON, March 4 European leaders told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that a fragile truce in Syria must be used to try to secure a lasting peace without President Bashar al-Assad, the spokeswoman for British Prime Minister David Cameron said.
In a phone call with Cameron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Putin, the leaders agreed that the cessation of hostilities must hold.
"The main point that the European leaders made on the call to Putin was that we welcome the fact that this fragile truce appears to be holding," the spokeswoman told reporters.
"(And) we have got to use this as a positive dynamic now to create some momentum behind the talks ... so we can move from a truce into a more lasting durable peace with a political transition away from Assad." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)
NEW YORK, May 18 Investors pulled $1.2 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking a third straight week of risk aversion.
OTTAWA, May 18 Canada said on Thursday it planned to impose a cap on pollution in provinces that refuse to adopt a national price on carbon, setting up a potential fight with the country's powerful energy-rich west.