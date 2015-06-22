By Michael Holden
| LONDON, June 22
LONDON, June 22 A Europe-wide police unit is to
be set up next month with the aim of shutting down social media
accounts used by key Islamic State (IS) militants to spread
propaganda and recruit foreigners to their cause, Europol said
on Monday.
The small police team will scour the internet and try to
take down accounts of IS ringleaders within hours of being
detected, in a bid to dent a propaganda machine which is
reckoned to send out about 100,000 tweets a day.
"It's a reasonable estimate and it indicates the scale of
the problem that we are up against," Rob Wainwright, Director of
Europol, the Hague-based police agency which will coordinate the
unit, told BBC radio.
Up to 5,000 people from Western Europe are thought to have
travelled to Syria and Iraq, many to join Islamic State, causing
widespread concern among European states that their citizens
could return radicalised and ready to carry out attacks at home.
Two British cases have highlighted its allure in the last
week: a 17-year-old from northern England became Britain's
youngest suicide bomber in an IS attack in Iraq, while three
sisters abandoned their husbands and are believed to have taken
their nine children to join the militants in Syria.
Wainwright said IS was technologically advanced and had
moved into social media in a way no militant group had done
before.
The new police unit, initially made up of about 10-20
officers from across Europe, will work with unnamed social media
companies to target the accounts used by prominent IS figures in
multiple languages.
A report by U.S think-tank the Brookings Institution in
March estimated there were at least 46,000 Twitter accounts
supporting IS and possibly as many as 90,000, and Wainwright
accepted it would be impossible to get rid of all internet
profiles.
"In the end, what we are hoping to have is a strategic
impact against the problem as a whole rather than just playing a
simple numbers game," he said.
Peter Neumann, director of the London-based International
Centre for the Study of Radicalisation and Political Violence,
which has closely studied the internet use of European fighters
in the region, said the unit should have some impact, but would
be reliant on social media firms' cooperation.
"It's not only about reducing the supply of extremist
material on the internet, it's also about increasing the amount
of counter-extremist messages that directly challenge the
extremist narrative," he told Reuters.
"You have to accept that you will never be able to take
everything down."
(Editing by Stephen Addison)