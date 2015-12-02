BERLIN Dec 2 France and Germany pushed on
Wednesday for Europe to speed up a crackdown on money laundering
and said they would propose a package of new EU measures next
week to cut off funding to militants.
Germany has vowed to show solidarity with France after the
Nov. 13 militant Islamist attacks in Paris, in which 130 people
were killed. Berlin plans to join the military campaign against
Islamic State insurgents in Syria.
Visiting Berlin, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said
attacks such as those in Paris last month could be financed with
as little as 10,000-30,000 euros ($10,570-31,700), with pre-paid
bank cards an easy means of funding.
"We must fight every form of anonymity in funding flows,"
Sapin told reporters after meeting German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble, adding that this included tackling the
transportation of cash and precious metals across borders.
The ministers also aim to target means of payment such as
web-based "cryptocurrency" bitcoin, and they want to extend
money laundering rules to include the art trade, as some Islamic
State sales of stolen art are made to European investors.
Sapin said it remained important to destroy Islamic
State-controlled oil production facilities from which the group
gains revenue.
He and Schaeuble plan to push for an EU money laundering
directive to be implemented into national legislation in all EU
member states before the existing deadline of mid-2017.
"That has to move forward more quickly," said Sapin.
($1 = 0.9460 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Paul Carrel)