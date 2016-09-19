WASHINGTON, Sept 19 A U.S.-Russian ceasefire
agreement for Syria is particularly fragile but it remains the
only hope to resolve the conflict, French Foreign Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Monday.
"The Russian-American accord is particularly fragile, but
this must remain a glimmer of hope. It is the only basis on
which the international community can (proceed)," Ayrault told
reporters, adding he wanted Washington and Moscow to include the
rest of the Syria support group into the ceasefire plan so that
they could create a mechanism to monitor ceasefire violations.
"The Libya situation is worrying and worsening. The
offensive by Haftar is not taking us in the right direction,.
There is a real chance that we are going backwards in Libya,"
Ayrault added, referring to an offensive by forces loyal to
eastern commander Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA).
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)