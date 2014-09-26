(adds quote from Fabius)
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 French Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius said on Friday there had been no confirmation of
Iraqi information about possible attacks on the Paris subway
system by Islamic State militants.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi had said on Thursday
his country had credible intelligence that Islamic State was
planning to hit subways in Paris and the United States.
Fabius, speaking at a news conference at the United Nations,
said the information provided by the Iraqis was being rigorously
vetted, adding "at this stage, there is absolutely no
confirmation."
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Bill Trott)