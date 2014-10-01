PARIS France will send an additional three Rafale fighter jets to its base in the United Arab Emirates and a warship to the region as part of coalition efforts to support the Iraqi forces fighting Islamic State, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

"This will increase our support to Iraqi forces in terms of surveillance and will provide a naval capacity to take part with our allies in the control of air space in the zone," it said in a statement.

The deployment, which will take place in the coming days, takes the number of French jets based in the United Arab Emirates to nine.

