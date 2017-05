French President Francois Hollande and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (unseen) arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI France and its allies are prepared to strike against Islamic State militants "again and again", President Francois Hollande said on Monday.

"ISIS is provoking us in the worst possible way," Hollande said in the Indian capital after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, using the widely used acronym for Islamic State militants, who control parts of Syria and Iraq.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)