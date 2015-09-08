PARIS, Sept 8 France carried out its first
reconnaissance flight over Syria earlier on Tuesday using Rafale
fighter jets, the French Ministry of Defence said, as it extends
its combat against Islamic State militants.
French President Francois Hollande announced on Monday that
France would begin reconnaissance flights over Syria on Tuesday
that would subsequently enable it to consider air strikes.
France until now has only taken part in air strikes against
Islamic State in Iraq because it feared strikes against the
group in Syria could strengthen Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad.
An official at the French Ministry of Defence said Tuesday's
mission was designed to gather intelligence on Islamic State and
strengthen France's own ability to assess the situation in
Syria.
"Similar missions could be carried out in the coming days,"
the official said.
