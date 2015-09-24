PARIS, Sept 24 France and Britain are concerned
about a "very significant" increase in the Russian military
presence in Syria, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian
said on Thursday as he met with his UK counterpart in Paris.
Speaking on the sidelines of a conference on cyber-security,
British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon added that the issue
would be discussed by the French and British foreign ministers
"in a few hours time".
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius is due to meet
British counterpart Philip Hammond on Thursday afternoon.
The pair will be met for dinner later on Thursday by
Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the German foreign minister, and EU
foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Gregory Blachier; Writing by
Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)