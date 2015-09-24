(Adds quotes, background)
PARIS, Sept 24 France and Britain are concerned
about a "very significant" increase in Russian military presence
in Syria, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and UK
counterpart Michael Fallon said in Paris on Thursday.
"The Russian build-up in Syria only complicates an already
complicated and difficult situation," Fallon said, speaking at a
joint news conference on the sidelines of a conference on
cyber-security.
The issue will be discussed by the French and British
foreign ministers "in a few hours time", Fallon added.
Le Drian said Russia had very significantly reinforced its
presence in the port of Tartous and at a military airport south
of the city of Latakia with fighter jets and combat helicopters.
Russia must explain the reason for this build-up, he said.
The comments from the two ministers added to concerns
expressed by Washington, which has said it is troubled by
Moscow's backing of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who the
United States has said should leave office to allow a political
transition.
A U.S.-led multi-national aliance including Arab states has
been carrying out air strikes against Islamic State in Syria.
Western powers have also been involved in training rebel groups.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius is due to meet
British counterpart Philip Hammond on Thursday afternoon.
The pair will be met for dinner later on Thursday by
Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the German foreign minister, and EU
foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.
