(Corrects final paragraph to say coalition not Rafale jets
dropped 70 bombs)
PARIS Oct 24 French fighter jets destroyed 12
buildings in Iraq holding an arsenal of weapons under control of
Islamic State militants, France's chief of staff of armed forces
said on Friday.
"Tonight we undertook a big operation in Iraq in which we
destroyed buildings in which Daesh (Islamic State) was producing
traps, bombs, arms to attack the Iraqi forces," Pierre de
Villiers told Europe 1 radio.
France was the first country to join the U.S.-led coalition
in air strikes on IS insurgents in Iraq in September and has
stepped up the pace of its air strikes this month.
Besides air strikes and reconnaissance missions, operations
have also included training local Iraqi forces and delivering
equipment to Kurdish fighters in the country's north.
Coalition forces dropped 70 bombs, including 12 dropped by
France which completely destroyed its targets, de Villiers said,
without specifying the location of the operation.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; editing by Mark John)