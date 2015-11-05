PARIS Nov 5 France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft
carrier will be deployed to support operations against Islamic
State in Syria and Iraq, France's presidency said in a statement
on Thursday.
"The deployment of the battle group alongside the Charles de
Gaulle aircraft carrier has been decided to participate in
operations against Daesch and its affiliate groups," the
statement said after a defence cabinet meeting, referring to the
Arabic acronym for Islamic State.
The statement added that Paris supported efforts to reach a
political transition in Syria, but that Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad in no way could be part of the country's future.
The carrier is usually accompanied by an attack submarine,
several frigates and a refuelling ship.
(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus)