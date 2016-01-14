(Adds date of meeting, Russian reaction)
PARIS Jan 14 Members of the U.S.-led coalition
fighting Islamic State will meet in Paris next week to reinforce
efforts against the group, France's defence minister said on
Thursday, adding that the militants were clearly retreating in
Iraq.
France was the first country to join U.S.-led air strikes in
Iraq. Since the Paris attacks by Islamic State militants in
November, President Francois Hollande has stepped up French
aerial operations against Islamic State, including in Syria,
contributing about 20 percent of coalition strikes.
"We struck last night in Mosul on a Daesh telecommunications
centre, a propaganda centre. What we can say today is that Daesh
is retreating in Iraq," Jean-Yves Le Drian said on BFM TV, using
the pejorative Arabic acronym for Islamic State.
The minister said he would host his U.S., British and German
counterparts in Paris next week to refine strategy and discuss
tactics. The meeting is scheduled for Jan. 20. "We'll see how we
can intensify our efforts in Iraq and Syria," Le Drian said.
Islamic State, which was ousted by government forces from
the western Iraqi city of Ramadi last month and has been slowly
pushed back in other areas, is now on the back foot and French
jets had struck seven times since Monday, he said.
Le Drian said that at some point the Iraqi army and regional
Kurdish Peshmerga forces supported by the coalition would need
to launch the battle for Mosul, the largest city held by Islamic
State in Iraq.
"It's very complicated. We will have to ensure the Iraqi and
Kurdish forces are sufficiently battle-hardened to lead this
battle," Le Drian said.
French officials have been critical this week of Russian
strikes in Syria, with Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius saying
Moscow had to immediately stop bombing civilians, something that
was hindering efforts to hold peace talks later this month.
Russia intervened in September in the civil war on the side
of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
"If the principal Russian objective is to fight Islamic
State, then they must first hit Islamic State. At the moment
that is not the case, and there is a very strong tendency for it
to strike rebels, the moderate opposition fighting Bashar
al-Assad," he said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on
Thursday the French accusations were "strange and flimsy".
"Making these accusations ..., France's foreign ministry is
not basing (them) on concrete facts but rather employs someone
else's fiction and propaganda cliches," Zakharova told a weekly
news briefing.
(Reporting by John Irish, Andrew Callus and Emmanuel Jarry;
Editing by James Regan and Mark Heinrich)