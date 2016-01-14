PARIS Jan 14 Members of the U.S.-led coalition
fighting Islamic State will meet in Paris next week to reinforce
efforts against the group, France's defence minister said on
Thursday, adding that the militants were clearly retreating in
Iraq.
"We struck last night in Mosul on a Daesh telecommunications
centre, a propaganda centre. What we can say today is that Daesh
is retreating in Iraq," he said, referring to the Arabic acronym
for the Islamic State.
Le Drian will host his U.S., British and German counterparts
in Paris next week to refine strategy.
"We'll see how we can intensify our efforts in Iraq and
Syria," he said.
