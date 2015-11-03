(Repeats with link to video)
* French anthropologist's techniques backed by government
* Recruiters use cult methods: new approach needed
* Most Islamist recruits she sees are not from Muslim
* Some recruits seem almost hynotised, says psychiatrist
* Group testimony, childhood memories help "wake" recruits
By Pauline Mevel and Chine Labbé
PARIS, Nov 3 Anthropologist Dounia Bouzar used
to try religious arguments to turn young people away from
militant Islam - and failed. So the 51-year-old grandmother
developed her own techniques along the lines of Alcoholics
Anonymous. Her main rule: Don't try to reason with people.
"Characteristically, a young person who has been recruited
... thinks that he is chosen and that he knows the truth," said
the bleach-blond, discreetly watched by three police bodyguards
as she sat in a Parisian café. "As soon as you use reason -
knowledge - to tackle this type of young person, you are
failing."
Bouzar, a Muslim herself, instead uses memories, music and
even smells to try to win young militants back. Recruiters have
adopted techniques developed by cults, she says, so it takes
different skills to break their hold.
Bouzar now works for the Ministry of the Interior to train
local authorities in her methods. Pierre N'Gahane, the official
in charge of a 6 million euro ($6.62 million) programme to
prevent radicalisation in France, says Bouzar and her team are
"giving results with which we are quite satisfied." Neither
Bouzar nor French officials suggest hers is the only answer to
militant recruiting. But Bouzar says her tactics are the start
of a process that can work.
France has lost more people to militant Islam than any other
country in Europe, according to most estimates. Two bloody
attacks at home this year have emphasised the risks. The French
government estimates 1,800 citizens have joined jihadist
networks in Syria or Iraq, or are on the verge of going. Another
7,000 are "at risk" of following that path. Bouzar works under
police protection and changes location constantly.
About one in five French radicals in Iraq or Syria are
women. And only a minority of the radicals Bouzar helps come
from Muslim families, she says. About 80 percent were originally
atheist or Catholic; some are even Jewish.
Her Centre for the Prevention of Sectarian Trends Linked to
Islam (CPDSI) has handled around 600 families in the last year
and receives about 15 calls a week. It employs six people. She
says she has failed in two or three cases but has "saved" about
50 young people.
Her methods are sometimes controversial. Her cases cannot be
independently verified because she disguises them for the sake
of privacy. Her critics say she is no expert on Islam, cannot
speak Arabic, and is playing with amateur psychology.
But Bouzar, who was a social worker dealing with delinquent
or at-risk young people for 15 years, has a team whose members
have all experienced the loss or recruitment, and has plenty of
experience with radicalised youth. In 2004, she started a
project with 10 people who were radicalising, and published a
book about it.
Two years later, while working with an imam to convince
young boys they were on the wrong path, she realised she was
failing. When the imam spoke about religion, she says, the
youths would reply: "'Shut your face. That's not what God says.
I'm chosen. I know what God says.'"
Things got more complicated early last year, when Islamic
State "brothers" began hunting online for wives. Many of their
French recruits were well educated and came from stable
backgrounds.
"These adolescents are undergoing a process of suggestion
which is almost at the level of hypnosis," said Serge Hefez, a
family psychiatrist at the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in Paris
who treats some of the recruits seen by Bouzar.
THE MATRIX
Islamist online recruiters are powerful worldwide. Earlier
this year, a 14-year old Briton who found friends in a jihadist
community almost persuaded an Australian comrade to behead
police at a parade memorializing war dead.
French recruiters are particularly skillful, Bouzar
believes. She has studied the recruitment process by examining
phones and computers of hundreds of French adolescents, and
heard it described by the young people and their families who
have come to her for help.
"Recruiters show differing utopias to young people," she
said. "It's by listening to how they get caught that we can undo
the deception."
The messages are not initially religious; sometimes
adolescent alienation is the hook.
One online recruitment movie suggests the viewer is
sleep-walking within a matrix of corruption and deceit. Starting
with a young woman at a nightclub standing open-mouthed as
alcohol is poured down her throat, it flashes images associating
America with Freemasonry, exhorts the viewer to "wake up" the
world, and ends with extracts from the movie, The Matrix,
showing the protagonist choosing between a blue and a red pill
for 'truth.'
Recruiters mash up fantasy with news footage and idyllic
scenes. One boy Bouzar has dealt with was captivated by
characters from the Assassin's Creed game; others have been
drawn by figures in the Lord of the Rings.
Recruiters have multiple profiles in mind, she says, and use
keyword searches to seek out personality types. Among fantasies
they promote are girls seeking a protector, chivalrous would-be
heroes, "Call of Duty" characters, and risk-takers who want to
rule the world.
For Lea, as Bouzar calls one young woman who was preparing
to attack a synagogue, compassion was the key.
Her Facebook profile made plain she wanted to do
humanitarian work. Recruiters then showed her videos "saying I
could do humanitarian work in Syria," she says on a film
produced by Bouzar's centre. "The videos showed the Syrian
population being gassed ... bombed, and women taken to hospital
in such a state, even without their veils." The sights were so
terrible, she said, "I wanted to be forgiven."
Recruiters bombard their targets night and day with
exhortations and orders. Some young people find themselves
repeating religious phrases, almost as a shield from other
influences.
"I heard myself saying the same thing over and over again,"
Lea says in the video. "I still find it hard to believe I was
indoctrinated. I still find it hard to believe I was that
stupid."
PROUST
In Paris in early 2014 Bouzar met a group of families who
had lost children to Islamists. One mother brought her daughter
from Grenoble. The parents were desperate.
They had discovered their daughter had a secret Facebook
profile plastered with Islamic State propaganda. The girl had
made arrangements to leave for Syria in two days. She did not
know her parents knew about the page; they did not know what to
do.
Bouzar asked other families for help. They decided to meet
the girl with her family. But they would not talk directly to
her about her Facebook page. Instead, they would speak to each
other about their own experiences of recruitment and loss. The
girl listened, and eventually broke down and confessed.
The experience is akin to the shared stories in Alcoholics
Anonymous. Bouzar has also borrowed an idea from French writer
Marcel Proust, who wrote a masterpiece on memory which said how
the flavour of a certain sponge cake - a Madeleine - revived an
intense experience from his childhood.
She suggests families use emotional cues - music, pictures,
places, scents, food - to "wake up" recruits. Only parents know
how to do this.
"When the young person is touched by memories of his
childhood," she said, they come back to themselves "for a few
instants." That's the start families need.
