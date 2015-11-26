(Adds quotes)
By Denis Pinchuk and Elizabeth Pineau
MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia will keep cooperating with
the United States and its partners to fight Islamic State in
Syria, but that cooperation will be in jeopardy if there are any
repeats of Turkey's shooting down of a Russian jet, Russia's
Vladimir Putin said.
Speaking after talks in the Kremlin with French President
Francois Hollande, Putin voiced lingering anger at Turkey's
actions, saying he viewed the downing of the jet as an act of
betrayal by a country Moscow had thought was its friend.
But he said he would order Russia's military to intensify
cooperation with the French armed forces - including exchanges
of information about targets - and viewed that as part of
creating a broader international coalition bringing together
Russia and Western states.
"We are ready to cooperate with the coalition which is led
by the United States. But of course incidents like the
destruction of our aircraft and the deaths of our servicemen...
are absolutely unacceptable," Putin said at a news conference,
standing alongside Hollande.
"And we proceed from the position that there will be no
repeat of this, otherwise we'll have no need of cooperation with
anybody, any coalition, any country."
He said he and the French leader had "agreed how we will
cooperate in the near future, on a bilateral basis and with, as
a whole, the coalition led by the United States.
"We are talking about a designation of the territories
against which we can conduct strikes, and where it is better to
refrain from strikes, about the exchange of information on
various issues, and the coordination of our actions on, so to
speak, the battlefield," Putin said.
On bilateral cooperation with France, he said the aim was to
"establish constructive work by our military specialists to
avoid duplication and avoid strikes on those territories and
groups which are themselves ready to fight terrorism."
"We view this as the formation of a wide anti-terrorist
coalition under the aegis of the United Nations," Putin said.
The Russian leader said, under the cooperation already
established with the U.S.-led coalition, Russia's military had
passed on details of the flight plan of the jet that was shot
down this week.
"Why did we pass this information to the Americans? Either
they were not controlling what their allies were doing, or they
are leaking this information all over the place," Putin said.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by
Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)