MOSCOW Nov 26 The shooting down by Turkey of a
Russian jet was an act of betrayal by a country Russia
considered to be its friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Friday after talks with French leader Francois Hollande.
Putin said though Russia was still committed to cooperating
with the U.S.-led coalition conducting military operations in
Syria, and was working to form a broader international coalition
that could agree on a way to resolve Syria's conflict.
Speaking at a news conference in the Kremlin after his talks
with Hollande, Putin said their two countries had agreed to
enhance their bilateral cooperation over Syria.
He said they would share information on their militaries'
activities and coordinate on what targets to strike.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by
Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)