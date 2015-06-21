AMMAN, June 21 Disruption of fuel supplies due
to fighting between rebel groups in northern Syria is
threatening the closure of hospitals and paralysing the work of
ambulances and rescue services, an international medical charity
said on Sunday.
Islamic State militants have closed a checkpoint under their
control in the countryside north of the city of Aleppo to trucks
carrying fuel to areas in northern Syria held by other rebel
groups.
Medecins Sans Frontieres said in a statement obtained by
Reuters and to be released later that it had received distress
calls from health centres in rebel-held areas in Aleppo, Idlib
and Hama provinces to say they were running out of fuel needed
to run life-saving equipment.
"With so many hospitals now at a risk of closure, the lives
of many Syrians are in even greater danger," said Dounia
Dekhili, MSF Programme Manager for Syria, where the charity
conducts an extensive humanitarian operation.
"Fuel is needed to run water pumps for clean water, to run
incubators for newborns and to run ambulances for lifesaving
care," she said.
Work by civil defence workers who were helping rescue
survivors of air bombardments in rebel-held areas could be
halted if the shortages continue, MSF said.
Islamic State militants, seeking to choke off fuel supplies
heading to its rivals battling for control of the area, had
almost completely barred oil truckers from passing through the
gateway of Tel Qarah.
The checkpoint, near the Turkish border, separates territory
run by Islamic State fighters and their rivals, residents and
traders in the area said.
Hundreds of private trucks used to pass through the crossing
daily, carrying crudely processed oil bought from fields under
the control of Islamic State in eastern Syria, to sell to the
rest of northern rebel-held Syria.
It was the major source of fuel for those areas largely cut
off from supplies from President Bashar al Assad's government.
Rebels from a coalition of Western backed and Islamist
groups fighting to beat off the Islamic State offensive said the
closure was causing severe hardship to civilians.
The fuel shortages began to bite almost a week ago and have
pushed prices of diesel needed to run electricity generators,
bakeries and hospitals. A litre of diesel now cost two dollars,
up from less than half a dollar, residents said.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Rosalind Russell)