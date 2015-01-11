BERLIN Jan 11 German police arrested a
suspected supporter of the insurgent group Islamic State (IS)
who was recently in Syria and raided his apartment in the state
of North Rhine-Westphalia, federal prosecutors said on Sunday.
The 24-year-old suspect, who has German citizenship, was
suspected of having joined Islamic State during a stay in Syria
from October 2013 until November 2014, a spokeswoman of the
federal prosecutor general said.
There were no indications, however, that the man identified
as Nils D. had concrete plans for an attack and there was also
no connection to the Jan. 7-9 Islamist militant attacks in Paris
in which 17 people were killed, she said.
The arrest took place on Saturday in the city of Dinslaken.
As with other west European countries, Germany is struggling
to stop the radicalisation of young Muslims, some of whom want
to become jihadist insurgents in Syria or Iraq. Officials also
worry that they might return to plot attacks on home soil.
German intelligence authorities estimate that at least 550
people have left Germany for Syria and around 180 have returned.
Many are under criminal investigation.
Wednesday's deadly attack on French satirical magazine
Charlie Hebdo has fuelled fears of assaults on similar targets
also in other European countries.
According to a report in the mass-circulation Bild am
Sonntag newspaper, Western intelligence agencies have tapped
conversations of senior Islamic State members in which they said
the Paris attack was the start of a series in Europe.
Earlier on Sunday, a building of German newspaper Hamburger
Morgenpost was the target of an arson attack and two suspects
were arrested, police said. Like many other newspapers, the
Hamburg daily re-printed cartoons from Charlie Hebdo after the
attack on Wednesday in Paris.
