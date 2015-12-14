Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) secretary general Peter Tauber stands on stage with Chancellor Angela Merkel as they tour the venue in Karlsruhe, December 13, 2015, where CDU will hold a two-day congress on Monday. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday brushed off what a Germany magazine said was a request from the United States to provide more military help in the fight against Islamic State.

"I believe Germany is fulfilling its part and we don't need to talk about new issues related to this question at the moment," Merkel told the ZDF broadcaster when asked about the Der Spiegel magazine report of the U.S. request.

Der Spiegel reported on Saturday that U.S. Defence Secretary Ashton Carter had sent a letter asking for a bigger military contribution from Germany, a week after parliament approved a plan to join the campaign in Syria.

A German Defence Ministry spokesman confirmed a letter had been received from the United States and its content was under consideration, giving no further details.

Der Spiegel said the letter did not make specific demands and was similar to requests sent to other U.S. partners.

Germany's mission includes six Tornado reconnaissance jets, a frigate to protect the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, refuelling aircraft and up to 1,200 troops.

The deployment is a direct response to a French appeal for solidarity after militant attacks in Paris killed 130 people. Germany does not plan to carry out air strikes in Syria.

Germany has over the past two years shown a growing readiness to commit troops to foreign missions.

Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said last week Germany might need bigger armed forces to cope with the more assertive role.

More than 3,000 personnel are currently deployed overseas and the Syria mission will raise that by up to 1,200. Von der Leyen also wants to send 650 troops to Mali to help the French campaign against Islamist militants there.

Germany last year started arming Iraqi Kurds fighting Islamic State.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Alison Williams)