BERLIN Dec 2 German support for military
involvement in the campaign against Islamic State has risen
sharply with 42 percent backing action, a poll showed on
Wednesday shortly before ministers make their case to parliament
for a new mission.
In direct response to a French appeal for solidarity after
the attacks in Paris which killed 130 people, Germany has joined
other countries in stepping up its role in the military campaign
against IS insurgents in Syria.
Britain's parliament is likely to vote on Wednesday to
approve air strikes.
Germany, already arming Iraqi Kurds fighting IS, is stopping
short of joining the United States, France and Russia in air
strikes but plans to send up to 1,200 soldiers, six Tornado
reconnaissance jets, a frigate and refuelling aircraft.
After cabinet approved the plans on Tuesday, Chancellor
Angela Merkel's ministers will open a debate in the Bundestag
lower house of parliament on Wednesday.
A strong majority for her "grand coalition", made up of her
conservatives and the Social Democrats, means the plans are set
to sail through in a vote, expected on Friday despite dissent
from the pacifist Left party and some opposition Greens.
In a country that has been reluctant since World War Two to
send soldiers on foreign missions, the move is significant and
although 54 percent of Germans are against joining the campaign
against IS, opposition is down from 68 percent in February.
The Forsa poll showed 42 percent of Germans back a role for
their country in fighting IS, up from 27 percent in February.
Still more surprising is that 28 percent think German fighter
jets should join air strikes and 24 percent say Germany should
send ground troops if needed.
Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen has warned voters that
the mission will be tough and stressed the importance of
international efforts to get a political solution for Syria.
"It will be a long mission and it will be a difficult and
dangerous mission. We should have no illusions about that," she
warned on ARD television.
Compounding voters' fears is concern about the condition of
German equipment. A defence ministry report seen by Reuters
states that of Germany's 93 Tornados, only 66 were fit for use
last year. But von der Leyen tried to reassure Germans, saying
30 were combat ready and only six were needed in Syria.
But Bild daily printed a picture of a captured Jordanian
pilot who was burned alive by IS insurgents earlier this year.
"What happens if German soldiers fall into IS hands?" it said.
Deputy editor Nikolaus Blome wrote there was no alternative
to the military campaign against IS and a visible contribution
from the Germany army but warned that it was risky.
"Angela Merkel is taking a big risk and is accountable."
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Toby Chopra)