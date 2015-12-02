(Fixes typo in name to read Blome in penultimate paragraph)
By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, Dec 2 Germany's defence minister
appealed to lawmakers on Wednesday to back plans to join the
military campaign against Islamic State (IS) insurgents in
Syria, arguing that Europe must not be intimidated by the threat
of attacks but respond resolutely.
After a direct French plea for solidarity after IS shootings
and bombings in Paris on Nov. 13 which killed 130 people,
Germany has joined other countries in stepping up its role in
the aerial campaign against IS militants in Syria.
Britain's parliament was likely to vote on Wednesday night
to approve air strikes.
Germany, already arming Iraqi Kurds fighting IS, is stopping
short of joining the United States, France and Russia in air
strikes but plans to send up to 1,200 soldiers, six Tornado
reconnaissance jets, a frigate and refuelling aircraft.
"This mandate is not easy. It was a difficult decision and
we will need patience. It will be a dangerous mission," warned
conservative Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen in presenting
the motion to the Bundestag (lower house of parliament).
"But there is a clear answer (to the threat of attacks): we
will not let ourselves be cowed," she said, to loud applause.
A strong majority for Chancellor Angela Merkel's "grand
coalition" of her own conservatives and the Social Democrats
means the plans are set to pass in a vote on Friday despite
dissent from the pacifist Left party and opposition Greens.
In a country that has been reluctant since World War Two to
deploy soldiers overseas, the move is significant.
A Forsa poll showed support strengthening among voters for a
German role in fighting IS, up at 42 percent from 27 percent in
February. Opposition to it is still firm at 54 percent, but down
from 68 percent in February.
Von der Leyen stressed that the military action is embedded
in a political process for a long-term peaceful solution in
Syria, and argued, "You can make mistakes by taking action but
you can also make serious mistakes by not taking action."
A response is needed to stop the cruelty suffered by those
slaughtered by Islamic State militants and thrown into mass
graves, and by women and children sold at markets, she said.
The Left's Dietmar Bartsch voiced concern that joining
military action would raise the security threat for Germany.
"Terror will not be defeated by bombs, by war. Every bomb
that falls on Raqqa ... motivates new IS fighters," he said,
referring to the de facto capital of the insurgents' declared
"caliphate" in a swathe of Syria they control.
Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier dismissed such
arguments. "That's a perfidious logic: seal yourself off, turn
off the lights, pull down the blinds if terrorists come down the
road. Hope they'll go to the neighbours with brighter lights."
But Germany's mass-circulation daily Bild drove home the
risks, printing a photo of a captured Jordanian pilot who was
burned alive by IS earlier this year. "What happens if German
soldiers fall into IS hands?" it said.
Bild deputy editor Nikolaus Blome wrote that there was no
alternative to the military campaign against IS and a visible
contribution from the Germany army, but it would be risky.
"Angela Merkel is taking a big risk and is accountable."
