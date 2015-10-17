TEHRAN Oct 17 German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged Iran on Saturday to use its
influence over Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to move towards
a diplomatic end to Syria's civil war.
Steinmeier, on a four-day trip to the Middle East, travels
to Saudi Arabia on Sunday and is using his meetings to weigh up
how to bring Tehran and Riyadh into talks to reach a solution to
the four-year-old Syrian conflict.
Tehran has armed the Syrian government and, through its
backing of Lebanese Hezbollah fighters, has helped Assad combat
rebels seeking to end his rule.
"My wish is that Iran uses its influence in the government
and on Assad and his entourage so that we take the first steps
towards a de-escalation in Syria," he said in Tehran on the
first official visit to Iran by a German foreign minister in
more than 10 years.
Steinmeier said he wanted Assad's forces to stop using
barrel bombs and to allow aid organisations access to people in
need of help.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said earlier this month
military efforts were necessary in Syria even though they would
not put and end to the civil war.
Germany is not taking part in any military action in Syria
but in neigbouring Iraq it is providing Kurdish Peshmerga forces
with weapons and training.
