TEHRAN Oct 18 Germany's foreign minister said
on Sunday sanctions against Iran would likely remain in place
until at least January as world powers wait to see whether
Tehran sticks to its commitments under a plan to curb its
nuclear programme.
In July, Iran struck a deal with six world powers under
which it must restrict sensitive aspects of its nuclear
programme to help ensure they can never be put to bomb-making,
in exchange for the removal of sanctions.
But Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Iran must show
evidence it is complying with the deal before the sanctions can
be lifted.
"That definitely won't be the case before the end of
January," he told reporters in Tehran on the first day of the
implementation of the nuclear deal. "Now the question is whether
Iran shows that it can fulfil its commitments."
Tehran must show it is dismantling centrifuges used to
enrich uranium, destroy existing enriched material and rebuild a
heavy water reactor in the city of Arak, Steinmeier said.
Iran is counting on an end to sanctions to boost its
battered economy, particularly its oil and gas sector that has
shrivelled under Western sanctions.
But recently the Obama administration privately reminded
other governments and U.S. bankers that sanctions against Iran
remain in effect until Iran fully complies with the July nuclear
agreement, diplomatic and government sources told Reuters.
Iran has long denied that its enrichment of uranium for
nuclear fuel has any military ends, saying it is for civilian
energy only. But its restrictions on U.N. inspections and
intelligence suggesting it has researched nuclear bombs in the
past raised concern and led to international sanctions.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing
by Raissa Kasolowsky)