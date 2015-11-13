BERLIN Nov 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Friday that the crisis in Syria could only be solved
politically and she hoped that a new round of talks would bring
some progress in that direction.
"I hope that the meeting tomorrow will be a small step on
the way to such a political solution, for which we have to have
much more patience," Merkel said during a news conference.
World and regional powers will meet in Vienna on Saturday in
a bid to step up diplomatic efforts to the end the four-year-old
conflict.
