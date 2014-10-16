BERLIN Oct 16 A senior ally of German
Chancellor Angela Merkel has left open the possibility of arming
the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) as part of efforts to defeat
Islamic State (IS) militants.
Germany is sending weapons to Kurds in northern Iraq but
Merkel has previously ruled out supporting the PKK, which has
spent decades fighting for autonomy for Turkey's Kurds and is
listed as a terrorist organisation by the European Union and the
United States.
Turkey, which has so far resisted pressure to join U.S.-led
efforts to fight IS militants in northern Iraq and Syria, would
oppose such a move.
"I know the problems that Turkey has with the PKK but to sit
back and watch as IS takes important border towns and develops
increasingly into a threat for global security cannot be the
solution," Volker Kauder, the leader of Merkel's Christian
Democrats (CDU) in parliament, told Spiegel Online.
"I do not rule out supporting other groups. But this would
have to be done with Turkey, not against it. That also applies
to support for the PKK," Kauder added.
U.S.-led efforts to halt the militants have focused in the
last few weeks on the Kurdish Syrian town of Kobani, near the
border with Turkey.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin)