ANKARA Dec 2 Germany's defence minister is due
for talks in Turkey on Thursday as Berlin considers sending
aircraft to Incirlik airbase as part of operations to confront
Islamic State, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.
Germany has vowed to take a more active stance against the
Islamist militant group after it masterminded an attack in Paris
last month that killed 130 people and raised security fears
across Europe.
Berlin has already decided to deploy a frigate in the
Mediterranean and send six scout planes and a tanker aircraft to
an undisclosed location, the sources said.
"Turkey's approval and an agreement is necessary before we
can deploy German planes in Incirlik base and the final decision
has not been made," one source said.
During her visit, Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen is
expected to discuss both the fight against Islamic State and
Vienna talks aimed at forging a political breakthrough in the
wider Syria conflict after nearly five years of bloodletting.
