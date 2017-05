ATHENS Greece received a request from the United States to deny Russia the use of Greek airspace for aid flights to Syria, a spokesman for the foreign ministry in Athens said on Monday.

The spokesman said the request was being examined.

Russian newswire RIA Novosti earlier said Greece had refused the U.S. request, citing a diplomatic source.

