(Adds quote, U.S. ambassador, Bulgaria)
ATHENS/SOFIA, Sept 8 Bulgaria has serious doubts
about the cargo on board planes that Russia says it will fly
into Syria with aid, and has refused them access to its
airspace, the foreign ministry in Sofia said on Tuesday.
The United States, deeply concerned by reports of a Russian
military build-up in Syria, had earlier asked Greece to deny the
same flights access to Greek airspace, an official in Athens
said on Monday.
"We have enough information that makes us have serious
doubts about the cargo of the planes, which is the reason for
the refusal," a Bulgarian foreign ministry spokeswoman said.
The Russian foreign ministry declined immediate comment.
Russia has a military base inside Syria and supports
President Bashar al-Assad who is opposed by most Western powers.
Russia has been sending flights to Syria throughout the
conflict, which it says have been delivering aid and helping
evacuate Russian nationals from the country.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow "has never
concealed that it delivers military equipment to official Syrian
authorities with the aim of combating terrorism". (L5N11D1OF)
Moscow sent Athens a request 20 days ago to allow access to
Greek airspace for humanitarian aid flights to Syria, Rodolfos
Moronis, spokesman for Greece's interim government, said on
Tuesday.
Russian newswire RIA Novosti said on Monday that Russia was
seeking permission to run the flights up to Sept. 24.
But it was not immediately clear why Russia had made the
request and how it related to the flights it is already running
into Syria.
Russia now planned to use a route east of Greek airspace for
the flights, Moronis said.
Syria has borders with Turkey to the north and Iraq to the
east.
Pavel Felgenhauer, a Russian defence analyst, said Russia
has been trying to avoid Turkish airspace since a 2012 incident
in which Ankara forced a Russian civilian jet en route to
Damascus to land in Turkey and confiscated its cargo.
Ankara said at the time the plane was carrying Russian-made
munitions destined for Syria's armed forces. Moscow denied that
and said a legal shipment of radar equipment was on board.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou in Athens, Tsvetelia Tsolova in
Sofia, Sylvia Westall in Beirut, Maria Kiselyova in Moscow;
Writing by John Stonestreet)