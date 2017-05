WASHINGTON A U.S. air strike on Mosul, Iraq, killed an Islamic State fighter linked to the 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The June 15 air strike killed Ali Awni al-Harzi, whom the Pentagon said was a "person of interest" in the Benghazi attack, which killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans.

