AMMAN, June 29 Islamic State suicide bombers
blew up two trucks in the heart of the northeastern Syrian city
of Hasaka and a fire erupted at petroleum storage tanks and a
textile firm after shelling by the militants, a Syrian army
source said on Monday.
The army source was quoted by state television as saying the
militants had targeted a major roundabout and near a mosque in
the southeastern Ghwyran neighbourhood, a residential area that
the militants entered since Thursday in a lighting assault to
seize the government-held parts of the city.
The Syrian army source did not disclose details on
casualties but said a number of "martyrs fell".
"Fire erupted at the (textile) plant and a number of storage
tanks," the source said without giving further details.
The militants have deployed scores of suicide bombers
against army checkpoints in recent days that has enabled them to
take up positions deeper inside the city.
Islamic State confirmed the suicide bombings they said
targeted army checkpoints in the Ghwyran city and in a statement
claimed they had advanced to new positions in the city in the
Aziziya district.
Hasaka is divided into areas run separately by Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad's government and Kurdish authorities
and has an ethnically and religiously mixed population of Arabs
and Kurds.
Islamic State is back on the offensive after two weeks of
defeats at the hands of Kurdish-led forces, supported by air
strikes from U.S.-led forces.
