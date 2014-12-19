BEIRUT Dec 19 One million people have been
wounded during Syria's civil war and diseases are spreading as
regular supplies of medicine fail to reach patients, the World
Health Organisation's Syria representative said.
A plunge in vaccination rates from 90 percent before the
war to 52 percent this year and contaminated water have added to
the woes, allowing typhoid and hepatitis to advance, Elizabeth
Hoff said in an interview late on Thursday.
More than 200,000 people have been killed in Syria's
conflict, which began in March 2011 with popular protests
against President Bashar al-Assad and spiralled into civil war
after a crackdown by his security forces.
"In Syria, they have a million people injured as a direct
result of the war. You can see it in the country when you travel
around. You see a lot of amputees," said Hoff. "This is the
biggest problem."
She said a collapsed health system, where over half of
public hospitals are out of service, has meant that treatments
for diseases and injuries are irregular.
Hoff said that Assad's government -- which demands to sign
off on aid convoys -- is still blocking surgical supplies, such
as bandages and syringes, from entering rebel-held areas.
Aid workers say Damascus argues that the equipment would be
used to help insurgents.
"What has been a problem is the regularity of supply," she
said. "The (government) approvals are sporadic."
Syrian officials could not be reached for comment on
Thursday or Friday.
More than 6,500 cases of typhoid were reported this year
across Syria and 4,200 cases of measles, the deadliest disease
for Syrian children, Hoff said.
There was just one reported case of polio, which can
paralyse children within hours, in 2014 following a vaccination
drive, but other new diseases appeared, including myiasis, a
tropical disease spread by flies which is also known as
screw-worm, with 10 cases seen in the outskirts of Damascus.
Syrian activists in the Eastern Ghouta district of Damascus
said that tuberculosis was also spreading due to poor sanitary
conditions and a government siege on the area, blocking aid.
The United Nations called on Thursday for more than $8.4
billion to help nearly 18 million people in need in Syria and
across the region in 2015.
Hoff said that the WHO delivered more than 13.5 million
treatments of lifesaving medicines and medical supplies in 2014,
up nearly threefold from the year before.
But the problems were growing at an even faster pace, Hoff
said, with poor water access and deepening poverty worsening the
health crisis: "The needs are not possible to believe."
