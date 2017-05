AMMAN Lebanese Hezbollah militants targeted a gathering of leaders of Syria's Nusra front in an area near Lebanon's eastern border with Syria, the group's television channel said on Wednesday.

The Shi'ite Muslim group, which is a staunch ally of Syria's President Bashar al Assad, has sent hundreds of combatants to fight alongside his forces. The television channel gave no details except that the operation took place in an area along the border that witnesses frequent clashes.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Dominic Evans)