PARIS Aug 25 France said on Tuesday key
regional players Iran and Saudi Arabia should be involved in
finding a solution to the Syrian conflict and urged Turkey to
restore dialogue with Kurds while doing more to combat Islamic
State fighters.
In an annual foreign policy speech to French ambassadors
President Francois Hollande reiterated that Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad could not be part of his country's future.
"All the players (involved) need to be part of the solution.
I'm thinking of Gulf Arab states and Iran. I'm also thinking of
Turkey that needs to be involved in the fight against Islamic
State and needs to relaunch dialogue with the Kurds."
Turkey has over the last month launched military operations
against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) targets in northern Iraq
and southeastern Turkey in what it calls its "synchronised war
on terror." Its critics say it has limited its strikes on
Islamic State targets.
