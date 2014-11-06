BEIRUT Nov 6 Syrian government forces and
allied armed groups recaptured a gas field from Islamic State
fighters on Thursday, a monitoring group said.
The Sha'ar gas field in central Syria has changed hands four
times since July, when Islamic State fighters first seized it
and killed about 350 government troops, allied militiamen,
guards and staff, according to the Britain-based Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights.
Government forces retook the field, which lies to the east
of the central city of Homs, later that month but lost it again
to Islamic State last week in fighting that killed at least 30
pro-government fighters.
The Observatory did not give casualty figures or further
details for Thursday's fighting when pro-government forces again
retook the field.
Clashes between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad
and Islamic State were relatively rare until the summer, when
the jihadists began taking government bases including several in
the northern province of Raqqa.
The two sides have continued fighting as U.S.-led forces
began bombing Islamic State in Syria in September. The United
States says it is not coordinating with Assad's forces.
