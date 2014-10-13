LONDON Oct 13 The sister of a British man held
hostage by Islamic State (IS) militants fighting in Iraq and
Syria has urged his captors to resume contact, saying that all
communication with those holding him had ceased.
Journalist John Cantlie has appeared in a number of videos
posted online by IS, which has beheaded four Western hostages.
He was captured in northern Syria in November 2012.
Cantlie's sister, Jessica Cantlie, said she had been in
contact with her brother's captors through an unspecified
channel of communication, which was initiated by those holding
him, but that recent messages had gone unanswered.
"We strongly challenge those holding John to return to your
previously opened channel, to which we continue to send messages
and await your response," she said in a statement released by
the British Foreign Office.
She said the break in communication was similar to the
approach used by IS in the cases of aid workers Alan Henning and
David Haines, who were later shown being beheaded by militants
in videos posted on the internet.
Earlier this month, Cantlie's terminally ill father issued a
plea for his son's release.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)