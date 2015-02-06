AMMAN Jordan said on Friday it was highly skeptical about claims by Islamic State that an American woman held hostage by the militants in Syria had been killed in a bombing raid by Jordanian fighter jets.

“We are looking into it but our first reacion is that we think it is illogical and we are highly skeptical about it... It's part of their criminal propaganda," government spokesman Mohammad Momani said.

"How could they identify Jordanian war planes from a huge distance in the sky? What would an American woman be doing in a weapons warehouse?" he added.

Jordan said on Friday it had carried out a second straight day of air strikes on Islamic State militants to avenge the death of a captured Jordanian pilot who was burned alive by the group.

