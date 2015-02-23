Feb 23 The family of Kayla Mueller, the U.S. aid
worker who died while a captive of Islamic State militants in
Syria, said a prisoner swap deal cut by Washington to get back a
U.S. Army Sergeant held by the Taliban hurt efforts to free her.
Carl Mueller, Kayla's father, told NBC in an interview
broadcast on Monday that the family had hoped to raise money for
a $6.2 million ransom demanded by his daughter's captors, even
though it was a daunting amount for them to contemplate.
But relatives said Mueller's value to her jailers increased
after the White House agreed last year to exchange five Taliban
militants held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for U.S. Army Sergeant
Bowe Bergdahl, who spent five years in captivity after leaving
his post in Afghanistan in 2009.
"That made the whole situation worse, because that's when
the demands got greater. They got larger," Mueller's brother
Eric told NBC. "They realized that they had something. They
realized that, 'Well, if they're going to let five people go for
one person, why won't they do this? Or why won't they do that?'"
U.S. officials said this month that 26-year-old Mueller,
from Prescott, Arizona, died under unclear circumstances about
18 months after she was kidnapped while leaving a hospital in
northern Syria.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said everyone sympathized
with the family and that President Barack Obama ordered a
military raid to try to rescue Mueller. But the United States
does not negotiate with militants such as her captors, he said.
"The president is confident his administration did do
everything that was possible within the confines of that policy,
using our military might, using our intelligence capability,
using our diplomatic influence, to try to secure the safe
release and return of Kayla Mueller," Earnest told reporters.
U.S. officials said on Feb. 10 that U.S. intelligence
analysts verified Mueller's death by authenticating a message
sent to her parents by Islamic State.
The militant group had said earlier she was killed in
bombing by Jordanian jets near Raqqa, Syria. Jordan and U.S.
officials have questioned that account.
Carl Mueller said the family really felt it had a chance,
albeit slim, to get her home.
"We were in communications with them, unlike the other
families," he told NBC. "But how do you raise $6.2 million? It
pretty much made it impossible. We feel they really did want to
release Kayla."
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Additional reporting by
Emily Stephenson in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Peter Cooney)