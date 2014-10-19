(Adds Obama call with Erdogan, U.S. Senator Cruz comments)
* Fiercest fighting in days hits Kobani
* Islamic State detonates two cars bombs in the town
* Erdogan says he will never arm Kurdish fighters
By Humeyra Pamuk
URFA, Turkey, Oct 19 The fiercest fighting in
days shook the Syrian border town of Kobani overnight as Islamic
State fighters attacked Kurdish defenders with mortars and car
bombs, sources in the town and a monitoring group said on
Sunday.
Islamic State, which controls much of Syria and Iraq, fired
44 mortars at Kurdish parts of the town on Saturday and some of
the shells fell inside nearby Turkey, according to the
British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. It said four
more mortars were fired on Sunday.
The month-long battle for Kobani has ebbed and flowed. A
week ago, Kurds said the town would soon fall. The United States
and its coalition partners then stepped up air strikes on
Islamic State, which wants to take Kobani in order to strengthen
its position in northern Syria.
The coalition has been bombing Islamic State targets in Iraq
since August and extended the campaign to Syria in September
after Islamic State, a group that espouses a rigid
interpretation of Islam and initially fought Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad's forces, made huge territorial gains.
Raids on Islamic State around Kobani have been stepped up,
with the fate of the town seen as an important test for U.S.
President Barack Obama's campaign against the Islamists.
NATO member Turkey, whose forces are ranged along the border
overlooking Kobani, is reluctant to intervene. It insists the
allies should also confront Assad to end Syria's civil war,
which has killed close to 200,000 people since March 2011.
"We had the most intense clashes in days, perhaps a week,
last night. (Islamic State) attacked from three different sides
including the municipality building and the market place," said
Abdulrahman Gok, a journalist in Kobani.
"Clashes did not stop until the morning. We have had an
early morning walk inside the city and have seen lots of damaged
cars on the streets and unexploded mortar shells," he said.
CAR BOMBS
The Observatory reported two Islamic State car bombs hit
Kurdish positions on Saturday evening, leading to casualties. A
cloud of black smoke towered over Kobani on Sunday.
A fighter from one of the female units of the main Syrian
Kurdish militia in Kobani, YPG, said Kurdish fighters were able
to detonate the car bombs before they reached their targets.
"Last night there were clashes all across Kobani ... this
morning the clashes are still ongoing," she said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
The Observatory said 70 Islamic State fighters had been
killed in the past two days, according to sources at the
hospital in the nearby town of Tel Abyab, where Islamic State
bodies are taken. Reuters cannot independently confirm the
reports due to security restrictions.
The Observatory said some Syrian Arab fighters from the
Revolutionaries of Raqqa Brigade, who are fighting alongside
Kurdish fighters, had executed two Islamic State captives.
"One was a child of around 15 years old. They shot them in
the head," he said.
Islamic State have also used executions throughout their
campaigns in Syria and Iraq, killing hundreds of enemy
combatants and civilians who oppose their cause, according to
Islamic State videos and statements.
Welat Omer, a doctor caring for the few remaining civilians
in Kobani, told Reuters by telephone that he was looking after
15 patients, including children and the elderly.
"We need medicine, including antibiotics and milk for the
children, and medicine for the elderly, who have heart
conditions, diabetes and high blood pressure," Omer said.
Hundreds of thousands have fled Islamic State's advance.
Turkey hosts about 1.5 million Syrian refugees, including almost
200,000 Syrian Kurds from Kobani.
Ankara has refused to rearm beleaguered Kurdish fighters,
who complain they are at huge disadvantage in the face of
Islamic State's weaponry, much of it seized from the Iraqi
military when the militants took the city of Mosul in June.
Turkey views the YPG with suspicion for its long-standing
links with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a
30-year armed campaign for self-rule in Turkey.
President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted in the Turkish media on
Sunday as saying Ankara will never arm the YPG through its
political wing, the PYD.
"There has been talk of arming the PYD to establish a front
here against Islamic State. For us, the PYD is the same as the
PKK, it's a terrorist organisation," he was quoted as saying.
This stance has sparked outrage among Turkey's own Kurds,
who make up about 20 percent of the population. Riots in several
cities earlier this month killed left than 35 people dead.
In a call with Erdogan on Saturday night, Obama expressed
appreciation for Turkey hosting over a million refugees,
including thousands from Kobani.
"The two leaders pledged to continue to work closely
together to strengthen cooperation against ISIL (Islamic
State)," the White House said.
Obama's approach to Islamic State has drawn fire from his
political opponents at home.
"We have dropped a bomb here and a missile there, but it has
been a photo-op foreign policy," U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas,
a Republican and a potential presidential candidate in 2016,
said on CNN's "State of the Union" show.
He criticised Obama for delays in aiding Kurdish fighters in
desperate need of weapons and assistance.
(Additional reporting by Hamdi Istanbullu in Mursitpinar, Ayla
Jean Yackley in Istanbul, Seyhmus Cakan in Diyarbakir and Oliver
Holmes in Beirut; Editing by Giles Elgood)