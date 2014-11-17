(Adds French prosecutor, Kassig family comments, paragraphs
LONDON/PARIS Nov 17 A Frenchman is believed to
have been among Islamic State jihadists appearing on a video
showing the severed head of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig, but a
British man denied earlier reports his medical student son was
there too.
Sunday's announcement of Kassig's death, the fifth such
killing of a Western captive by Islamic State, formed part of a
video that also showed the beheadings of at least 14 men Islamic
State said were Syrian military pilots and officers.
France's interior minister said analysis by the DGSI
security service suggested that one of the men shown herding
prisoners to the execution site was Maxime Hauchard, 22, a
French Muslim convert from the Normandy region.
"This analysis suggests with a very high probability that a
French citizen could have directly participated in carrying out
these abject acts," Bernard Cazeneuve told journalists.
French security services were analysing the footage to
determine if a second fighter was also French, but Paris
prosecutor Frederic Molins told reporters it was too early to
say.
The parents of Kassig, a 26-year-old medic and former U.S.
Army Ranger who took the name Abdul-Rahman Kassig after his
conversion to Islam, called for prayers for captives in Syria
and Iraq in a brief statement on Monday at their Indianapolis
church.
"If a person can be both a realist and an idealist, then
that's Peter," said Kassig's mother, Paula Kassig, reading words
written about her son by one of his former teachers. "Peter has
earned the right to be both.... Peter's life is evidence that
he's been right all along; one person can make a difference."
The Kassigs had repeatedly appealed to Islamic State to
spare their son, who had begun converting to Islam before his
capture in Syria in October 2013. They said his conversion was a
sincere process.
FRENCH PROBE
French judges opened a preliminary investigation last year
against Hauchard on suspicion he was conspiring to commit
terrorist acts, the charge commonly levied against citizens who
have fought with Islamist militants.
In an interview with French television in the summer,
Hauchard said his goal in joining Islamic State was to become a
martyr.
France is part of a coalition carrying out air strikes on
Islamic State. It toughened anti-terrorism laws this year to
stop citizens going to Syria and prevent young Muslims from
becoming radicalised.
Briton Ahmed Muthana was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying
that his 20-year-old son, Nasser Muthana, appeared to be among
the group of jihadists seen in the video.
"I cannot be certain, but it looks like my son," Ahmed
Muthana was quoted by the newspaper as saying.
But speaking to reporters on Monday outside his house in the
Welsh capital, Cardiff, he said: "That is not my son, the nose
is different, it does not look like my son."
"I have not seen my son since November 2013, but that is not
my son; the nose is different," Muthana said. He also told
Reuters by telephone that the man shown in the video was not his
son.
British Prime Minister David Cameron will chair a meeting of
the government's emergency response committee, Cobra, in the
next 36 hours to receive a briefing from intelligence and
security officials in light of the latest video, his spokesman
said.
Britain's security threat level was raised to its
second-highest in August because of the risks posed by Islamic
State fighters returning from Iraq and Syria.
Islamic State includes thousands of foreign combatants in
Iraq and Syria and has become a magnet for jihadists from Europe
and North America.
IS has released videos of the beheading of two American and
two British men, which feature a masked, black-clad militant
brandishing a knife and speaking with an English accent, who has
been dubbed "Jihadi John" by British media.
Sunday's video showed all of the killers unmasked, with the
exception of the black-clad militant, and the Daily Mail said
the man who appeared to be Nasser Muthana was standing alongside
Jihadi John. Muthana appeared in a video in June urging Muslims
to join IS.
(Reporting by Rebecca Naden and Ahmed Aboulenein in Cardiff,
Kate Holton and Paul Sandle in London, Nicholas Vinocur in Paris
and Brent Smith in Indianapolis; Editing by Giles Elgood, Peter
Graff, Sophie Walker, Peter Cooney and Howard Goller)