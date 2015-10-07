(Adds Pentagon spokesman)
* Russia, Syria conduct first major air-ground operation
* Russian warships fire missiles from Caspian Sea
* Turkey says Russia repeatedly violates its air space
By Sylvia Westall and Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, Oct 7 Syrian troops and militia backed
by Russian warplanes mounted what appeared to be their first
major coordinated assault on Syrian insurgents on Wednesday and
Moscow said its warships fired a barrage of missiles at them
from the Caspian Sea, a sign of its new military reach.
The combined operation hit towns close to the main
north-south highway that runs through major cities in the mainly
government-held west of Syria, said the Syrian Observatory for
Human Rights, a British-based group which tracks the conflict
via a network of sources within the country.
Ground attacks by Syrian government forces and their militia
allies using heavy surface-to-surface missile bombardments hit
at least four insurgent positions and there were heavy clashes,
the head of the Observatory, Rami Abdulrahman, said.
The Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia took part in the
fighting, according to a regional source who is familiar with
the military situation in Syria.
Abdulrahman said later there was no sign that Syrian troops
and their allies had made any tangible advances on the ground.
They briefly entered one town, but were forced to pull back,
he said, and around 15 of their tanks or armoured vehicles had
been either destroyed or disabled.
Islamic State militants have seized much of Syria since
civil war grew out of anti-government protests in 2011, but the
areas targeted in Wednesday's combined assault are held by other
rebels, some U.S.-backed, fuelling accusations by Russia's
critics that its real aim is to help the government.
Moscow says it shares the West's aim of preventing the
spread of Islamic State, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei
Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin during a televised meeting
that four Russian warships in the Caspian Sea had launched 26
missiles at Islamic State in Syria earlier in the day.
The missiles would have passed over Iran and Iraq to reach
their targets, covering what Shoigu described as a distance of
almost 1,500 km (900 miles), the latest display of Russian
military power at a time when relations with the West are at a
post-Cold War low over Ukraine.
The terrain-hugging Kalibr cruise missiles, known by NATO by
the codename Sizzler, fly at an altitude of 50 metres and are
accurate to within three metres, the Russian defence ministry
said.
The air campaign in Syria has caught Washington and its
allies on the back foot and alarmed Syria's northern neighbour
Turkey, which says its air space has been repeatedly violated by
Russian jets.
Ankara summoned Russia's ambassador for the third time in
four days over the reported violations, which NATO has said
appeared to be deliberate and were "extremely dangerous".
Turkey said Syria-based missile systems harassed its
warplanes on Tuesday while eight F-16 jets were on a patrol
flight along the Syria border.
IRAQ LOOKS TO RUSSIA
Syrian state television quoted a military source as saying
the missiles fired by Russian ships targeted 11 Islamic State
positions in Raqqa, Aleppo and Idlib.
The missiles destroyed bomb-making factories, command posts,
weapons and ammunition and fuel depots, as well as "terrorist
training centres", the TV said.
Russian air strikes destroyed the main weapons depots of a
U.S.-trained rebel group, the Liwa Suqour al-Jabal, their
commander said.
In conversation with Shoigu, Putin said it was too early to
talk about the results of Russia's operations in Syria and
ordered his minister to continue cooperation with the United
States, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq on the crisis.
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said the United States
would not cooperate militarily with Russia in Syria, although it
was willing to hold discussions to secure the safety of its own
pilots bombing IS targets in Syria.
The Pentagon said U.S.-led coalition aircraft bombing
Islamist militants in Syria had been re-routed at least once in
the last six days to avoid a close encounter with Russian
planes.
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said only two of 57
Russian air strikes in Syria so far had hit Islamic State, while
the rest had been against the moderate opposition, the only
forces fighting the hard-line insurgents in northwestern Syria.
But in Iraq, the head of parliament's defence and security
committee said Baghdad may request Russian air strikes against
Islamic State on its soil soon and wants Moscow to have a bigger
role than Washington in fighting the group.
Iraq's government and powerful Iranian-backed Shi'ite
militias question the United States' resolve in fighting Islamic
State militants, who control a third of the country, saying
U.S.-led coalition air strikes are ineffective.
The Kremlin said it had not received any official request
from Iraq for air strikes against Islamic State there.
AIR SUPPORT ONLY SO FAR
Russia's military build-up in Syria included a growing naval
presence, long-range rockets and a battalion of troops backed by
Moscow's most modern tanks, the U.S. ambassador to NATO said.
"There is a considerable and growing Russia naval presence
in the eastern Mediterranean, more than 10 ships now, which is a
bit out of the ordinary," Douglas Lute told reporters ahead of a
meeting of alliance defence ministers in Brussels.
Abdulrahman said Russia appeared to have stuck to air
support on Wednesday. The assault followed a report by Reuters
last week that allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,
including Iranians, were preparing to recapture territory lost
by the government to rebels in rapid advances this year.
Hezbollah-run al-Manar television said in a newsflash that
"an operation by the Syrian army started in a number of villages
and towns in the northern countryside of Hama province".
A video posted by the media office of an opposition group in
Hama province on YouTube purported to show heavy rocket strikes
by pro-government forces on Wednesday hitting an area in the
northern Hama countryside. here
Other footage from Hama showed rebels from the Free Syrian
Army firing anti-tank missiles and hitting two army tanks.
